Round 5 for Group G at the Copa Sudamericana was held between Independiente and Deportivo La Guaira.

Independiente were pushing to score with a lot of opportunities, while Deportivo had only 1.

Sadly, Deportivo scored an own goal after a dangerous cross, which Eduardo Cumana put in his own net.

Only 2 minutes after starting the second half, Independiente doubled their advantage with a great header.

The came continued with the same intensity, Deportivo were unable to get past the locals.

In the 83rd minute Independiente scored the third and only seconds before the end they scored the fourth goal.

The game finished 4-0 in favor of the locals.