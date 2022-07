The Ecuadorian team Independiente del Valle beat the Argentine Lanús 2-1, with a goal by Jaime Ayoví in minute 90+4, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana that faced them at the "Atahualpa" Olympic stadium " in Quito.

The Argentine-Ecuadorian defender Richard Schunke, at minute 45+3, and Jaime Ayoví, at 90+4, scored for Independiente's victory, while midfielder Tomás Belmonte scored for Lanús, at 61.