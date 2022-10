A thrilling Copa Sudamericana Final between Sao Paulo and Independiente del Valle.

Lautaro Diaz opened the score in the 13th minute.

🔥🇪🇨⚽ Brilliant football from @IDV_EC to double the lead in the CONMEBOL #Sudamericana Final! pic.twitter.com/zimRL7qUf9 — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@TheSudamericana) October 1, 2022

The first half ended 0-1.

Independiente scored the second in the 67th minute.

The game ended 0-2 and Independiente are Copa Sudamericana Champions.