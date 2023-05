Huracán and Emelec sealed a draw (2-2) during the fourth matchday of Group B in the Copa Sudamericana, leaving the definition of the zone open for the last two matchdays.

Group B has the Paraguayan team Guaraní as the leader with 7 points. In second place, Huracán and Emelec share 5 points, while Uruguayan side Danubio closes the group with 4 points.