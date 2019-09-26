Independiente del Valle advanced past Corinthians and into the Copa Sudamericana final with a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their semifinal in Ecuador on Wednesday, winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Coming into the second leg down two goals, Brazilian giants Corinthians opened the scoring by getting a goal back, Mauro Boselli scoring from close range in the 29th minute.

Corinthians came close to equalizing before halftime, but were made to pay for missing the chance when Jhon Sanchez restored Independiente's two-goal advantage in the 68th minute.

An 87th minute Corinthians penalty converted by Clayson put the pressure on for the final minutes, but Alejandro Cabeza responded for the hosts, scoring in the 90th minute to book the Ecuadorian side a spot in the Sudamericana final.

Independiente del Valle will face either Colon or Atletico Mineiro in the final.