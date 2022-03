Club Nacional and Guaireña FC played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, for the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

The "Albiceleste" won 1-0, with a goal from Antonio Marin, in the second half.

At 75 minutes, Nacional had a penalty in their favor but goalkeeper Espinola saved his team and became the hero of the night.

The next game will be on Thursday, also in Asuncion.