The first match of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana gave us the very first surprise of the tournament. Recently promoted General Caballero stunned Sol de America on the road and took a crucial 3-0 win. The goals were scored by Junior Mirabel, Clementino González and Walter Rodriguez.

The shock coming from this outcome is, maybe, not the win itself, but the way General Caballero took it. They play and outstanding non-mistake game, overwhelming the rivals from top to bottom. The first goal was made by Junior Mirabel in the 43rd minute, after a great hesitation movement that played with the defender's notion of where the ball was about to go and shot a strong and unstoppable right-footer to Luis Ojeda's far post.

The second was score at the 58th, when Sol de America was struggling to keep its goal down to just one goal. After an accurate cross by Elias Alfonso, Clementino González scored with a header. The third one was when the match was about to finish, at the 90th, when Walter Rodriguez took a leap of faith hitting the ball from outside the box. The ball slipped into the right corner of a defenseless Ojeda.

General Caballero qualified for this edition of Copa Sudamericana after having been champions of the División Intermedia, the second tier of Paraguayan football, and they are making their absolute debut in continental competitions.