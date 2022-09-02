An awesome game between Atletico Goianiense and Sao Paulo in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

Atletico opened the score in the 11th minute after a great team goal.

Sao Paulo equalized the game in the 23rd minute with an amazing header.

💪🇾🇪⚽ Luciano pulled @SaoPauloFC level with a diving header! pic.twitter.com/06hTen9fs0 — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@TheSudamericana) September 2, 2022

Igor Gomes (Sao Paulo) received a red card in the 40th minute and left the visitors with 10 men.

Atletico Goianiense took the lead again in the 56th minute.

The locals scored their third goal in the 78th minute.

The game ended 3-1 for Atletico Goianiense.