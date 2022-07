A thrilling second leg in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 between Goianiense and Club Olimpia.

Diego Churin scored the opener in the 4th minute of the game.

Only 4 minutes later, Airton produced a sensational play that ended up in a goal and the locals were leading by 2 goals.



Because in the first leg Olimpia won 2-0, there was a penalty shoot-out to decide who advances into the next round.

Goianiense won the penalty shoot-out and advance into the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.