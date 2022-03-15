In his first ever participation in continental competitions, General Caballero from Paraguay has qualified for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage after defeating Sol de America 2-1 (5-1 on agg.) at Estadio Defensores del Chaco for the second leg of the playoff round.

As it happened on the first match, General Caballero played better than its rival, having great chances to score early in the game, mostly by taking advantage of Sol de America's need to score. The locals hit it first at the 6th minute after a wonderful play on the right side of the box that ended in a cross by Junior Marabel and a goal by Juan Heinze entering from the left.

Sol de America needed a quick goal after and they got it 3 minutes later after a penalty made by striker Nildo Viera, who choose the left post wisely and tied the game but not the whole series. Sol had to score three more times just to send the affair all the way to the penalty shoot-out.

That dominance Sol de America had to show was a mere mirage. General Caballero still had the best opportunities and ended up scoring a second goal by the 58th minute following a huge counter-attack led by Clementino González and finished by Ezequiel Alfonso after a marvelous dribble.

General Caballero won the series 5-1 and qualified for his first group stage of the CONMEBOL tournament. They will know which teams will accompany them in this stage next Wednesday, March 23, when the draw is held in Luque, Paraguay.