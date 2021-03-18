Fernando Saldias Gets One Back For Atletico Palmaflor Vinto March 18, 2021 03:07 0:45 min Atletico Palmaflor Vinto gets a goal back as Fernando Saldias goes onto the scoresheet to now make it 2-1 to Jorge Wilstermann. Highlights Copa Sudamericana Jorge Wilstermann Atletico Palmaflor Vinto -Latest Videos 10:33 min Sport Huancayo Snatch Win Past Cajamarca 10:14 min San Lorenzo Move On Past Universidad de Chile 11:31 min Junior FC Ease Past Caracas FC In Second Leg 0:45 min Fernando Saldias Gets One Back For Palmaflor Vinto 1:00 min Humberto Osorio Doubles Jorge Wilstermann's Lead 12:53 min Guabira Roll Four Past Nacional Potosi 0:47 min Juan Vogliotti Scores Guabira's Fourth Goal 11:32 min Libertad Advance Past Universidad Catolica 1:43 min Tevez Penalty Cuts Libertad Lead Over U. Catolica 0:52 min Diego Josue Hoyos Gives Guabira 2-1 Lead