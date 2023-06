San Lorenzo and Palestino settled for a draw (0-0), which prematurely ended their journey in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. With one matchday remaining, Fortaleza has secured their qualification to the round of 16.

Fortaleza secured the only available spot in Group H by isolating themselves in the lead with 12 out of 15 possible points, far ahead of Palestino, who reached 8 points, and San Lorenzo, who now have 5.