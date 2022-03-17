Deportivo La Guaira recover from first leg and beat Hermanos Colmenarez 3-0 to secure a spot in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage. The Naranjas played much better than its rival and showed a great improvement from last week's clash. La Guaira qualified as Venezuela 2 and joined Metropolitanos as the other Venezuelan team in the next stage.

Deportivo La Guaira started the match with strength, making the first goal they needed at 5th after a double header inside the box following a corner-kick with Jovanny Bolivar assisting and Sergio Unrein scoring. But they still required one more goal to even the series.

The locals had their big chance at 17th after a penalty was awarded for them, but Bolivar missed it wide on the right post. Goalkeeper Jesus Camargo had chosen the other side of the goal. However, 15 minutes later, that long-awaited goal arrived after a right-side cross by Yohan Cumana and a brilliant header by Jiovany Ramos. La Guaira was ahead 2-0 and was leveling the series.

Despite Colmenarez's attempts to display a fluent football, Deportivo La Guaira was going to get the third goal, following a poor pass by injured Wilmar Gonzalez, who dumped the ball back and the rivals got it. From that play, Yohan Cumana found himself one-on-one with the keeper and delivered a great finish. La Guaira was sealing the comeback and booking a place in the Copa Sudamericana group stage.