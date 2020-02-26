Deportivo Cali See Off River Plate Of Paraguay To Advance In Sudamericana February 26, 2020 03:51 5:41 min Deportivo Cali were able to see off River Plate of Paraguay to advance to the second stage of the Copa Libertadores. Conmebol Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Copa Sudamericana Deportivo Cali River Plate Asuncion -Latest Videos 5:49 min Independiente Medellin Advance On Penalties 1:42 min Huancayo Advance In Sudamericana On Away Goals 5:41 min Deportivo Cali Qualify In Copa Sudamericana 0:54 min Leonardo Heredia Levels Series For Tucuman And DIM 3:52 min River Plate Of Uruguay Advance In Sudamericana 0:55 min Juan Manuel Oliveira Gives River Plate The Lead 1:17 min Pep: It's Not Man City’s Last Chance to Win UCL 25:34 min Sports Burst - Messi Visits House Maradona Built 1:02 min Garcia: Lyon Have No Anti-Ronaldo Plan 1:12 min Madrid And City Name UCL Squads