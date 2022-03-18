Deportivo Antofagasta will join Union La Calera as the remaining Chilean team on the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage thanks to have beaten Union Española at home all the way trough the penalties after being defeated 0-1 on regular time.

The visitors had the best chances to score throughout the entire match. The first clear opportunity for Union Española to even the series was at 13th, when they had a penalty on its favor, but Argentine Leandro Garate missed it.

Luckily for him, the hispanics opened the score later in the game to level all up. At the 49th minute, Rodrigo Piñeiro scored a wonderful and unexpected goal from outside the box. The shot was precise led to the far post, making goalkeeper Diego Sanchez's efforts insufficient.

Everything was set to have another penalty shoot-out to decide which team will be able to qualifies for next round.

Penalty shoot-out summary:

Ariel Uribe scores for Antofagasta. 1-0

Vicente Conelli misses for Unión Española. Still 1-0

Federico Bravo scores for Antofagasta. 2-0

Thomas Galdames misses for Unión Española. Still 2-0

Adrián Cuadra scores for Antofagasta. 3-0

Mario Larenas scores for Unión Española. 3-1

Jason Flores scores for Antofagasta. Antofagasta win the shoot-out 4-1