Delfín and 9 de Octubre tied 1-1 at the Jocay stadium, in Manta, in the first leg of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana.



The visitors took the lead at 21 minutes, when Kevin Becerra scored the first goal in this tournament history for them.

Then, at 72 minutes, Delfin managed to draw with the penalty converted by Claudio Chicaiza.

The rematch will be next Thursday in Guayaquil.