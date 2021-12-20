The second biggest continental competition in South America got their first-round draw to define which teams will qualify for the group stage.
This draw was made with all the teams except the Argentinians and Brazilians one, who are already in group stage, where the winners of this matches will join them, alongside the losers of the third round of Copa Libertadores.
The tournament is set to begin April 5.
🔜⚽🏆 The full draw for the First Phase of the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ CONMEBOL #Sudamericana!— CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@TheSudamericana) December 20, 2021
📌 The winner of each two-legged tie will advance to the Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/giuXi8QQYm