Internacional visited Colo-Colo in the first leg of the Round 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Colo-Colo took the lead 14 minutes into the game after Juan Lucero scored a goal.

Pablo Solari doubled the lead after an impressive finish in the 55th minute.

Internacional scored a goal, but after a VAR revision, the goal was not given.

The game ended 2-0.