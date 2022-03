Ayacucho FC and Sport Boys met in the first leg of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana 2022.

In a very close match, the 'Foxes' ended up taking the victory 2-0 at the Huancayo Stadium. Aldair Salazar, at 35', and Nicolás Royón, at 58', scored the goals for the local team.

Towards the end, a malfunction in the lights caused the temporary suspension of the match between the Peruvian teams.

The second leg will take place next Wednesday, at the National Stadium in Lima.