Athletico Paranaense repeats their 2018 feat and wins the Copa Sudamericana for the second time in their history, after defeating Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 at Estadio Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay.

An acrobatic effort from Nikao in the 29th minute was enough to split these two teams apart, in a heated game with some controversy.

This win qualifies Athletico Paranaense to enter the 2022 Copa Libertadores.