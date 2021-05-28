Arsenal De Sarandi Qualify To Next Round Of Copa Sudamericana May 28, 2021 02:29 8:47 min Arsenal de Sarandi get a 3-1 win over Club Bolivar that helped them qualify to the Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Highlights Copa Sudamericana Bolivar Arsenal de Sarandi -Latest Videos 0:51 min Quinteros Gets One Back For Bolivar 0:52 min Albertengo Notches Brace To Score Arsenal's Third 1:01 min Sepulveda Doubles Arsenal's Lead Before Halftime 0:51 min Albertengo Scores Arsenal's Opening Goal 9:29 min Nantes Take Upper Hand Against Toulouse 0:53 min Tebas: Infantino Kept ESL Meetings A Secret 1:46 min Nantes Retake The Lead Over Toulouse 0:50 min Blas Gives Nantes Dream Start In Ligue 1 Playoff 0:49 min Rashford Calls Out Racist Abuse After UEL Defeat 2:58 min Moreno Trolls Man Utd After UEL Win