Antofagasta beat Unión Española 2-1 in the first leg of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana, at Santa Laura Stadium, in Santiago de Chile.

After an electrifying start, with three goals in less than 15 minutes, the "Pumas" surprised home team when after 8 minutes they were already winning 2-0, with Brayan Hurtado and Andres Robles goals.

However, the "Hispanos" reacted immediately and four minutes later they found a discount through a Leandro Garate header.

The return duel will take place next Thursday, at the Calvo y Bascuñan stadium.