Deportivo Tachira had the challenge to face Santos in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16.

Tachira took the lead in the 30th minute after Vinicius Zanocelo scored an own goal.

🎞🇻🇪🇧🇷 All the highlights from tonight's 1⃣-1⃣ first leg draw between @DvoTachira and @SantosFC! pic.twitter.com/rJGkcL8X0S — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@TheSudamericana) June 30, 2022

Brayan Angulo scored a late equalizer for Santos to give his team hopes in the next game.

The game ended 1-1 and the winner will be decided next game.