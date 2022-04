Barcelona faced Metropolitanos in tonight’s Copa Sudamericana match of Group A.

A Fascinating game between these two teams. There were a lot of interventions from both teams, wanting to take the lead. The only player who was able to turn around the score was Nixon Molina who opened the score in the 33rd minute of the game.

The game continued to stay at the same pace with both teams eager to score but nothing additional happened.

The score finished 1-0 in favor of the locals.