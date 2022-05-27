A crazy game between Oriente Petrolero and Fluminense.

Starting off with intensity, 5 goals in 17 minutes.

Fluminense scored in the first minute of the game; the second goal was scored in the 9th minute; the third was scored in the 13th minute after a great header; the first goal for Oriente Petrolero and the fourth of the game was scored two minutes after (15’); the fifth was scored two minutes later (17’).

After a fight that was caused, two players were sent-off and after that.

The 5-1 and 6-1 were scored in the 36th and 40th minutes.

Fluminense scored the 7-1 in the 54th minute.

The 8th and 9th goals were scored in the 58th and 66th minute.

Fluminense got to 10 goals tonight finishing the score 10-1.