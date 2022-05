Antofagasta played the Ecuadorians Liga de Quito today in the Copa Sudamerica.

Manuel Lopez scored the first in the 18th minute to put his team ahead in the game.

Quito came back from the locker room eager to score and win the game. They had so much intensity that they scored minutes after starting the second half and the winner in the 67th.

In the end, the score was 1-2 in favor of the Ecuadorians.