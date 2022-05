The Uruguayan River Plate versus Melgar started off the 4th round of the Copa Sudamericana. The first place of Group B faced the last place in a fierce game. The opener was scored in the 22nd minute by Bernardo Cuesta who took advantage of the situation and put it behind the net.

It wasn’t until the 93rd minute that River Plate equalized and hoped to take at least a point with them.

Melgar denied that by scoring a late, late winner that gave them the 3 points.