Sporting Cristal Hold On To Eliminate Arsenal De Sarandi
July 22, 2021 02:42

Sporting Cristal get a 1-1 draw against Arsenal de Sarandi which was enough for the Peruvians to eliminate the Argentines and advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.