Player Cut After Missed Copa Sudamericana Panenka

Panenka penalties look great - as long as they go in - and a player has been sacked by his club after failing to convert his tame effort in a shoot-out.

Brendix Parra stepped up for Independiente FBC with his side 2-1 down to La Equidad in the Copa Sudamericana last week.

🤦‍♂️ ¡Increíble lo mal que pateó el penal! Bendrix Parra, de @Indefbc1925, la quiso picar y la ejecución fue para el olvido: el arquero de @Equidadfutbol se la atajó con el pecho. pic.twitter.com/RhlXujZRbV — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@Sudamericana) April 17, 2019

But he opted for the Panenka and failed to get the required elevation on his effort with goalkeeper Diego Novoa, despite having already dived, easily blocking the shot with his chest.

Paraguayan side Independiente FBC went on to lose the shoot-out 4-3, with the Colombian outfit progressing to the next round after the goalless draw in Bogota.

Costing his side their place in the Copa Sudamericana may have been punishment enough for Parra, but the club subsequently sacked him.

"The board of directors decided to dismiss Brendix Parra for the way he took the penalty," the club's president Eriberto Gamarra told ABC Cardinal.

"If we had qualified to the next round each player would have earned a bit of money."

Parra, for his part, appears to have taken his dismissal by the club well.

"It's a difficult situation, but life goes on," the Venezuelan said.