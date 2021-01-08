CONMEBOL Confirms Suspension Of Defensa Y Justicia-Coquimbo Unido Sudamericana First Leg

CONMEBOL has officially confirmed that due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Argentine side Defensa y Justicia has caused the confederation to suspend the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana semifinal tie Thursday night against Chilean side Coquimbo Unido in Santiago.
The game has been postponed to next Tuesday to be played in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Suspensión del partido entre Coquimbo Unido y Defensa y Justicia por la ida de las semifinales de la CONMEBOL @Sudamericana— CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) January 7, 2021
🔗 https://t.co/uDqU0JCMkF pic.twitter.com/V2EmIOQlHE