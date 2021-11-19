8 facts to know before the Copa Sudamerica final

In true Copa Sudamericana style (remember last year when Defensa y Justicia played the final and won it?), the two finalists are from lesser-known cities in Brazil and can be argued that these two teams are not big powerhouses in the Brasileirao, particularly RB Bragantino.

So, before the ball starts rolling in Montevideo this Saturday, we help you to know a bit more about the teams and their cities with 10 facts that also can surely make you the star of the office today or the bar tomorrow if you gather to have a drink and enjoy the game on beIN SPORTS - with Spanish and Portuguese commentary available, too -.

RB Bragantino

1 - They have participated in CONMEBOL competitions before

Before Red Bull came along and bought the old Clube Atlético Bragantino in 2019, which saw them rise from Serie B to the Brasileirao, Bragantino had a spell of moderate success in the 80s and 90s, winning Serie B in 1989, runners up of Serie A in 1990 and qualifying to the now-defunct Copa CONMEBOL in 1992, 1993 and 1996, going as far as quarterfinals once. Seems like history is repeating itself a little bit.

2 - During those golden years, some well-known players and coaches were part of Bragantino

Another trophy they won during the 90s was the Paulistao, in 1990 to be precise, and that team was in fact a big part of the following success of the Brazilian national team for years to come. The coach of that Bragantino was no other than Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who took them from Serie B to Serie A and also win said Paulistao. At the end of the decade, he took the reigns of the Brazilian national team, and a few years later he was the coach of Real Madrid. That 1990 set up also had Mauro Silva (who will win the 1994 World Cup with Brazil and part of the "Super Depor" after being transferred to Deportivo La Coruña).

The replacement for Luxemburgo once he left for Flamengo was Carlos Alberto Parreira, who by that time already managed Brazil and Saudi Arabia NT, and later went on to return to La Canarinha, managed Valencia and the NewYork MetroStars (remember them) among many other teams.

3 - The stadium's name it's related to the current mayor of Braganca.

Braganca (pronounced Bragansa) it's a little town in the state of Sao Paulo and has the status of climatic resort to encourage local tourism. The current mayor is Jesus Adib Abi Chedid and if you think that somehow he's related to the name of the stadium of the club, which is Nabi Abi Chedid, you would be correct.

Nabi Abi Chedid was the previous president of RB Bragantino and the father of the current president, Marquinho Cedid. The Abi Chedid is a big family in Braganca, arriving in Brazil from Lebanon in the 30s. Since then the family has been involved with the development of the city. Nabi Abi Chedid not only was the previous president of the club but also was vice-president of the CBF and went head to head against his brother Jesus in the 2000s election to be mayor. Yes, both brothers wanted to be mayor of the town.

Jesus wanted to return to power, holding that position from 1993 to 1996, and winning said election of 2000, and was mayor until 2005. in 2017 he won another election, and he's up to today the main figure in local politics.

4 - The City is a big literary place in Brazil

Braganca is the National Capital of Linguistics and its nickname Poetry City. Almir Rogerio, Erico Nogueira, Piracaia are some of the poets of relevance from the state who also was the birthplace of Olympio Guilherme, one of the first South American actors to appear in a Hollywood production, participating in "King of Jazz"

Athletico Paranaense

5- They are a bit more well-known than RB Bragantino

From Curitiba, state of Paraná (hence the name of Athletico Paranaense), the club is more successful than their Paulistas rivals of Saturday, but like Bragantino, they're living in their best years, winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2018, the Campeonato Paranaense and Copa de Brasil in 2019. They won the Brasileirao once, back in 2001. However, they had to spend a spell in Serie B, after being relegated in 2011, returning to the first division one year later.

6 - Some of Brazil biggest names have played for Athletico Paranaense

Athletico Paranaense, despite not being a powerhouse, had some good names defending their colors. Manchester City's midfielder Fernandinho started his career with them, and OL's midfielder Bruno Guimaraes also played for them. Atlético de Madrid's Renan Lodi, ex-Manchester United Kleberson, and Barcelona's Neto are part of their history, but probably the most important player to ever put on their shirt was Djalma Santos, two times World Champion with Brazil and elected by FIFA the best right-back in history.

7 - Curitiba is the biggest city in the South of Brazil and it's known for it's education

The South of Brazil could be called "the forgotten Brazil". We all know about Sao Paulo, Rio, the Amazonas but in the South, we have many things to check too. Curitiba, the 8th biggest city in terms of population in the country, is the capital of Paraná. It is well known for its educational and scientific achievements, having the lowest illiteracy rate in the country and it was named by Forbes as the 3rd smartest city in the world. It is also the home of the first University of Brazil, the University of Paraná.

8 - Curitiba has excelled in other sports

Despite football being the most popular sport, like in the rest of Brazil, Curitiba has found success in some other disciplines, particularly mixed martial arts. Current female Bellator Featherweight champions Cris Cyborg is from the city, as well as the brothers Rua, Wanderlei and Anderson Silva.

Enrique Bernoldi, Ricardo Zonta and Raul Boesel participated in Formula 1 championships while Emanuel Rego and Agatha Bednarczuk have won Olympic medals in beach volleyball, and finally, Rolando Ferreira played for the Portland Trail Blazers.