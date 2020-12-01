Zunino Brings LDU Quito Level On Aggregate With Santos December 2, 2020 00:54 1:50 min Zunino scores in 70' to give LDU Quito a 1-0 (2-2 agg) lead in the second leg against Santos in Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Copa Libertadores Soccer Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Santos LDU Quito -Latest Videos 6:19 min France Get Double-Digit Win Over Kazakhstan 0:45 min Tuchel Puzzled By Mbappe's UCL Drought 6:45 min Report: Milan Join Race For Marseille's Kamara 8:20 min Report: Everton Eye Umtiti For January 3:01 min Balotelli Has Agreed To Join Vasco, Says Candidate 1:09 min Benzema Back In Madrid XI To Face Shakhtar 0:12 min Ramos: When You're Ready, McGregor! 0:28 min Pirlo 'Absolutely Not Worried' By Juve Form 0:28 min Solskjaer: Cavani Must Focus Ahead Of PSG Clash 0:30 min Hamilton 'Devastated' To Miss Sakhir GP