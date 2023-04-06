Libertad from Ecuador claimed a surprise victory over Atletico Mineiro at their home ground, the Mineirão Stadium. Despite Atletico dominating in all offensive categories with 11-7 shots in their favor and 4-2 shots on target, Libertad made the most of their chances and grabbed the lead early on a Diego Gómez goal in the 9th minute.



The result sees Libertad holding the top of Group G, while Atletico Mineiro languish at the bottom of the table.