Two Brazilian teams are in the final of the Copa Libertadores – Flamengo and Palmeiras – and fans can't wait to see these giants duel, in which there are no favorites. SIGN UP NOW to watch LIVE on Sling TV!

The match takes place on November 27th at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, at 3 p.m (EST). All the emotions of the game will be broadcasted live by beIN SPORTS on Sling TV.

Flamengo bets on players Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Michael, the current top scorer of Brasileirão, with 13 goals scored. Uruguayan Arrascaeta is recovering from a serious muscle injury and should be a great last-minute reinforcement for coach Renato Gaúcho.

Palmeiras has Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony and Dudu, who is also one of the top scorers of Brasileirão and will go all out to face the rival from Rio. It is worth mentioning that the “alviverde”, coached by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, is battling for its second Libertadores championship in less than a year. Palmeiras was the champion of the Conmebol tournament in 2020, after beating Santos by 1x0 at Maracanã Stadium. The coach is keeping the starting lineup a secret. “I already have the entire tactical scheme laid out in my head, but I won't tell. I'm doing my experiments and on the 27th we'll know who will play”.

The government of Uruguay will allow 75% capacity in Centenario Stadium for the Libertadores final. The expectation is that 45 thousand fans will be present. Each club is entitled to 9,375 tickets for the match.

The Libertadores winner qualifies for the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in February of next year in the United Arab Emirates.

Follow all the emotions of the most important game in South American soccer on the beIN SPORTS channel, LIVE on Sling TV. Who will take the cup? Palmeiras or Flamengo? Place your bets!





Subscribe to Sling’s Brasil Máximo + Globoplay pack now and you’ll not only be set to watch Libertadores’ final, but also a whole host of other elite soccer action live on beIN SPORTS, like Ligue1 and Copa Sudamericana.

Additionally, Brasil Máximo + Globoplay pack has EIGHT channels dedicated to Brazilian soccer, the Premiere HD network. Watch Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Estaduais LIVE!

Anyone who signs up to watch sports on Sling TV can enjoy the many features the Sling app offers to further enhance the viewing experience.

While subscribers generally think of the Catch-up TV (formerly called 8-Day Replay) feature as a handy tool to catch up on shows they’ve missed over the previous week, sports fans have come to rely on it for watching their favorite plays over and over again.

So get excited to watch Copa Libertadores 2021 Final, and get ready by subscribing to Sling’s Máximo + Globoplay pack now!