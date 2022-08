Incredible quarterfinal game in the Copa Libertadores between Velez Sarsfield and Talleres de Cordoba.

With a goal in the 5th minute from Lucas Janson, the locals took the advantage early in the game.

Lucas Jonson scored the second one in the 73rd minute.

Michael Santos scored the first for Talleres in the 81st minute.

Rodrigo Garro minutes later scored the equalizer in the 87th minute.

Julian Fernandez scored the winner for Velez in the 90th minute.