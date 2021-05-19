Universitario Win Thriller Over Independiente del Valle May 19, 2021 04:22 8:02 min Universitario take a 3-2 win in back-and-forth Copa Libertadores battle with Independiente del Valle Copa Libertadores Soccer Conmebol Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Independiente del Valle Universitario -Latest Videos 8:02 min Universitario Win Thriller Over Ind. del Valle 7:45 min Sao Paulo Shut Out At Home By Racing Club 7:17 min Junior FC Fight Off Fluminense For Win 1:13 min Cetre Doubles Junior FC Lead Over Fluminense 0:49 min Valencia Scores Junior Opener Against Fluminense 8:14 min River Plate Snatch Last-Gasp Win Over Penarol 7:47 min Nacional Shut Out Universidad Catolica 11:14 min Defensa y Justicia Grab Wild Win Over Palmeiras 9:53 min The Strongest Fight Off Santos Comeback 0:51 min Jonatan Cuts The Strongest's Lead Over Santos