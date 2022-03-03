Universidad Católica of Ecuador defeated Bolívar 2-0 at the Atahualpa Stadium in Quito (Ecuador) for Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores 2022 and won the series 3-1 on aggregate.

For the second leg of this phase, the local team was superior from the start of the match and prevailed at home with goals from Santiago Zamora and Ismael 'Prince' Diaz.

A quick counterattack from Católica ended with a strong shot from Zamora from the right crossed directly to the angle, at 11 minutes.

Then, 35 minutes into the first half, and at the exit of a free kick that fell in the Bolivian cast area, Díaz jumped enough to connect and score.

Universidad Católica's next rival will be The Strongest in Phase 3.