Brazil's Flamengo did an optimal job on the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal by beating Argentina's Vélez Sarsfield, 4-0. Pedro's hat-trick led the 'Mengão' to victory at Velez's grounds.

The series will be defined tonight as Vélez will try to overcome what seems impossible in the legendary Maracanã.

