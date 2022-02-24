The 4-time Copa Libertadores champions, Estudiantes, initiated its journey in this year's edition in the second phase visiting Audax Italiano in Santiago. Despite good intentions shown by the Argentine team, the locals scored quickly in the beginning of the match and defend their box to prevail in an historical win. Lautaro Palacios was the scorer at the 6th minute.

The most shocking stat is that the game finished with only 19 players on the pitch due to three red cards displayed by the referee in the final moments of the match. Nicolás Fernandez and Fabián Torres wouldn't be able to play in the second leg for Audax, while Alan Marinelli, who only played 5 minutes, saw the red card for the away team.