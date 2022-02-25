Another year and another continental illusion for Olimpia, who started this evening his journey through the Copa Libertadores once again. Atletico Nacional was its rival at Estadio Defensores del Chaco for the first leg of the second phase. Olimpia scored quickly after a huge play by uruguayan Alejandro Silva.

At the beginning of the second half, Jarlan Barrera scored the equaliser after a rebound by goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar and things looked like they were going to end up that way, but Fernando Cardozo jumped onto the pitch at the 72nd and, with him, the chances for Olimpia to win at home. At the 81st minute, Cardozo took the ball 5 meters outside the box and delivered an unstoppable long-distance shot that crumbled Atletico's goal. Finally, at 90'+2', Cardozo scored again after a great collective play by his fellow teammates.

The second leg between these two teams will be played next week at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin.