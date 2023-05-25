The Strongest breathed new life into their Copa Libertadores campaign by defeating Fluminense from Brazil (1-0) with a goal from Argentinean player Enrique Triverio. Fluminense's goalkeeper, Fábio, prevented a greater scoreline.

Triverio scored the only goal in the 4th minute of the match played at an altitude of over 3,600 meters in the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz.

The result currently keeps Fluminense in the first position of Group D in the Libertadores with 9 points, while the Bolivian team climbed to second place with 6 points, both awaiting the outcome of the match between Peruvian side Sporting Cristal and Argentinean side River Plate.