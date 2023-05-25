It was a night that will be etched in the annals of The Copa Libertadores history as Julián Álvarez delivered a mesmerizing performance, unleashing his scoring prowess in spectacular fashion. Facing off against Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores, Álvarez left fans in awe as he found the back of the net an astonishing six times. With each goal, the stadium erupted with a mixture of disbelief and admiration for the young talent's remarkable feat.

River Plate takes on another Peruvian team tonight, and anticipation is high. Will they emerge victorious once again? Sporting Cristal goes head-to-head with River Plate.

Catch the game live on beIN SPORTS from 7:55 PM and prepare for a thrilling showdown!