Ecuadorian team Barcelona won (2-1) against Bolivar to increase their chances of advancing to the next phase of the Copa Libertadores.

A bit of luck was on Fernando Gaibor's side as his long-range attempt took a deflection and found the back of the net in the 37th minute.

Ronnie Fernández equalized for the visiting team at minute 70, but then the Argentine footballer Jonatan Bauman appeared at the 75th minute to give the victory to the home team.

With this result, the Ecuadorian team obtained their first victory in the continental competition, resulting in a three-way tie in Group C with Bolivar and Cerro Porteño, who have to face Palmeiras in the next round.