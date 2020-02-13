Rolando Blackburn had the chance to seal The Strongest's passage to the third phase of Copa Libertadores qualification on Wednesday night when he stepped up to the take the Bolivian side's fifth penalty in a shootout against Atletico Tucuman.

The Argentine side forced penalties after cancelling out The Strongest's 2-0 win in the first leg courtesy of goals by Marcelo Ortiz and Leonardo Heredia.

However, the Bolivians immediately took the upper hand with goalkeeper Daniel Vaca saving the first penalty before his teammates converted their next four attempts, setting up Blackburn to finish the job.

Instead, the Panamanian fluffed his opportunity with a weak effort, preceded by a bizarre run-up, that was easily saved by Cristian Lucchetti.

Atletico Tucuman went on to win the shootout 8-7 to secure their passage to the third and final round of qualifiers.