In a dominant performance, Corinthians of Brazil secured a comfortable 0-3 victory over Uruguay's Liverpool in a Group E match of the Copa Libertadores. The match saw Corinthians take control of the game right from the start and they continued to press the Liverpool defense relentlessly throughout the match.

The first half saw both teams create opportunities but it was Corinthians who broke the deadlock just before halftime, with a goal from defender Fabián Balbuena. The Brazilian side carried their momentum into the second half and quickly doubled their lead with a goal from Roger Guedes, assisted by Fágner. Guedes went on to score his second goal of the night with an assist from Giuliano, sealing the three points for his side.