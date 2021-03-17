Sosa Gives Ayacucho a Glimmer of Hope Against Gremio March 17, 2021 02:17 0:47 min Leandro Sosa drills a shot into the roof of the net to cut the Peruvians' deficit against Gremio to four goals. Copa Libertadores Gremio Ayacucho -Latest Videos 1:01 min Ferreira Restores Gremio's Five-Goal Lead 0:47 min Sosa Gives Ayacucho a Glimmer of Hope 12:51 min Bolivar Thrash Wanderers in La Paz 9:24 min Macara Battle Back for Draw Against Emelec 8:19 min Stalemate Between 12 de Octubre and Nacional 10:22 min Santos Squeeze Past Deportivo Lara 3:12 min Hernandez Sent Off for Violent Conduct 0:59 min Miranda Pulls Bolivar In Front Against Wanderers 0:43 min Ramos Hits Early Equalizer Against Wanderers 9:29 min Esperance Eliminate Zamalek in Cairo