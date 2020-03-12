Sao Paulo Score Three Past LDU De Quito March 12, 2020 04:12 3:15 min A 3-0 win for Sao Paulo over Liga de Quito see them get their first win in the Copa Libertadores group stage. Copa Libertadores Conmebol Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Sao Paulo LDU Quito -Latest Videos 1:49 min Adebayor Sent Off On Libertadores Home Debut 3:14 min Peñarol Get 1-0 Win Over Jorge Wilstermann 1:08 min Bruno Henrique Makes It 3-0 To Flamengo 1:13 min Gabigol Scores Penalty And Flamengo's Second Goal 1:02 min Gustavo Henrique Scores Opener For Flamengo 1:10 min Dani Alves Opens His Libertadores Account 3:38 min Colo Colo Edge Paranaense 1-0 6:20 min River Plate Put Eight Past Binacional 0:37 min Neymar and PSG Troll Haaland 0:33 min Atletico Beat Liverpool in Anfield Epic