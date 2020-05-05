GOAL - Tom Webber

A potential arrival at Morumbi could be Edinson Cavani, whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire in June and was previously touted for a move to Boca Juniors.

Sao Paulo director Diego Lugano, a former Uruguay team-mate of Cavani, said he would try to encourage the veteran striker to join the Brazilian side if he opts to return to South America.

The club's executive director of football, Rai would not be surprised if such discussions took place, but he clarified there is no offer in the pipeline.

“Lugano is close to him because they are the same nationality, they are friends,” said Rai.

“The position is as follows: if there is any possibility, which is very difficult, for Cavani to come to South America, the possibility for Cavani to talk to Lugano, as he will have done many times, is huge.

“But at the moment Sao Paulo are not thinking about it and cannot afford it.”

Passaro added: “Since the signing of Ronaldo [by Corinthians in 2008], there have been many signings in Brazilian football that many people did not believe in in the beginning, and then they become viable.

“But I think the big difference, what we have to make very clear, is that at the moment there is nothing.”

The duo also stated the door is open for Miranda to re-join Sao Paulo when his contract at Jiangsu Suning expires next year, while they hope to hang on to Antony, who agreed to join Ajax in a deal worth €22m (£19m/$24m) in February, beyond June.