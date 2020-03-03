Santos Get One Back From Jobson March 4, 2020 00:48 1:04 min It's an equalizer for Santos as Jobson heads his goal in to make it 1-1 between them and Defensa y Justica. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Santos Defensa y Justicia Jobson -Latest Videos 0:52 min Defensa Y Justica Take Early Lead Against Santos 2:14 min Hope Solo Previews the Tournoi de France 4:10 min MLW Fusion: Lumberjack Match 0:44 min Ronaldo Confirms Mother 'Stable and Recovering' 0:44 min Ronaldo Flies to Portugal to Be With Sick Mother 0:19 min Portugal Drawn in Nations League Group of Death 25:52 min Sports Burst - Did Messi Choke in El Clasico? 0:55 min Neymar Has Calmed Since Outburst - Tuchel 1:03 min Mourinho Not Rushing to Start 'Privileged' Parrott 0:51 min Report: Barca Preparing Bid For Valencia's Torres