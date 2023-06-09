A goal from veteran Hugo Rodallega and another from Neyder Moreno secured a 2-0 victory for Santa Fe over Universitario in a tough match marked by strong play. The win keeps the Colombian team alive in the Copa Sudamericana with one matchday remaining in the group stage.

Group G is currently led by Goias with nine points. In the final matchday, scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, Santa Fe will compete for qualification against Goias, while Universitario will determine their passage to the next phase against Gimnasia de la Plata.